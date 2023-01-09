Nigeria to test international passengers for COVID-19

The Federal Government has ordered the testing of passengers arriving in the country from abroad for COVID-19.

The Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Geoffrey Okatubo, disclosed this during the ministerial bi-weekly meeting on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

He said the federal government was undertaking other measures as well to keep COVID-19 under control.

Although many countries have declared that travelers from selected countries would be subjected to COVID-19 tests, the director said all passengers would be tested in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigeria on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in China, US

He noted that positive cases would be quarantined and all negative cases monitored.

The new measure followed the reports on the rise of COVID-19 cases in China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other nations.

Okatubo said: “COVID-19 self-tests (RTD) will be handed out at all our international airports, land and sea borders, while travellers will also be informed on the importance of measures that they can take to prevent being infected.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now