News
Nigeria to test international passengers for COVID-19
The Federal Government has ordered the testing of passengers arriving in the country from abroad for COVID-19.
The Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Geoffrey Okatubo, disclosed this during the ministerial bi-weekly meeting on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.
He said the federal government was undertaking other measures as well to keep COVID-19 under control.
Although many countries have declared that travelers from selected countries would be subjected to COVID-19 tests, the director said all passengers would be tested in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Nigeria on alert as COVID-19 cases rise in China, US
He noted that positive cases would be quarantined and all negative cases monitored.
The new measure followed the reports on the rise of COVID-19 cases in China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other nations.
Okatubo said: “COVID-19 self-tests (RTD) will be handed out at all our international airports, land and sea borders, while travellers will also be informed on the importance of measures that they can take to prevent being infected.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...