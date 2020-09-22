Google launches new product, Tables | Ripples Nigeria

Google’s in-house incubator, Area 120 on Tuesday launched a new work-tracking tool, Tables.

The Tables’ bots, according to reports, helps with basic administrative needs.

The bot could also assist users to-do operations like scheduling recurring email reminders when tasks are overdue, messaging a chat room when a new form submissions are received, moving tasks to other people’s work queues, or updating tasks when statuses are changed.

Commenting on its new product, Google said the solution is designed to be useful across a number of use cases, including project management, Information Technology operations, customer tracking and Customer Relation Management (CRM), recruiting, product development, and others.

Google’s Spokesman, Tim Gleason, while commending on the new initiative, noted that the new product would assist him in project management.

He said: “I have been in the technology industry for a long time, including 10 years at Google. And during my years in the workforce, I have always had a difficult time tracking projects.

“Our teams stored notes and related tasks in different documents. Those documents always got out of date. We have to manually sync data between them. And I had spent a lot of time coordinating between team members to prioritize and update statuses. I spent more time keeping track of work than actually working.”

