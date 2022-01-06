Gov Bello charges security agents to rescue abducted Chinese nationals in Niger

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Thursday asked the security agencies to rescue the abducted Chinese nationals in the state.

Gunmen had on Wednesday abducted three men working at the Sino-Hydro Electric Power Dam in Zungeru, Wushishi local government area of the state.

The hoodlums also killed some guards working in the dam.

The governor, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, wondered how the criminals were able to gain access to the facility despite the presence of security agents.

Bello said: “It really saddened my heart to hear about this attack. It is even more worrisome to know that the lives of the labourers were involved. This action might negatively affect the completion of the Zungeru Dam which is of great significance to the country.

“My heart goes out to the family of the labourers that were killed and the injured persons. I pray that Allah will grant them quick recovery.”

