Gov Lalong begs Plateau workers to shelve strike

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has begged workers and the organized labour in the state to shelve its proposed warning strike scheduled to commence Monday.

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) last week, issued a notice of a five-day sit-at-home warning strike to workers over their unpaid salaries and irregularities in the computation of the salaries and payments.

But while reacting to the warning strike, Lalong, in a statement on Monday by the Head of Civil Service, Sunday Hyat, said the government was making efforts to settle the outstanding salaries.

“The state government has remained committed to the welfare of civil servants as demonstrated in the prompt payment of salaries over the years,” the statement stated.

“In view of the recent shortfall in the federal allocation experienced across the country, which resulted in the recent delay of payment of salaries, the state government has been engaging labour and making efforts to settle the outstanding arrears.”

“The state government, therefore, is seeking the understanding of labour to avoid the proposed sit-at-home strike as it will worsen our economic condition and deny citizens access to basic amenities.

“Following discussions with the office of the Accountant General, payment of August third party deductions and continuation of payment of September Salaries will commence Monday, December 12,” Hyat added.

