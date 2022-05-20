Gov Lalong creates 268 new districts, restores three chiefdoms in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has approved the creation of 268 districts and village areas in the state.

The governor, who announced the development in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Dr. Makut Macham, also approved the creation of two chiefdoms, upgrading of five in three local government areas of the state and the restoration of three others.

The statement read: “The breakdown of the 268 districts per local government areas are: Barkin Ladi (17), Bassa (19), Bokkos (17), Jos East (10), Jos North (15), Jos South (14), Kanam (20), and Kanke (11).

“Others are Langtang North (16), Langtang South (7), Mangu (22), Mikang (10), Pankshin (23), Qua’an Pan (16), Riyom (12), Shendam (22) and Wase (17).”

The three restored chiefdoms are Da-Gwom Rwei in Barkin Ladi, Da-Gwom Rwei (Gyel) in Jos South LGA and Da-Gwom Rwei (Riyom) in Riyom LGA.

It added: “Those that have been graded are Gwom Rwei Kabong – Jos North Local Government, Gwom Rwei Zawan – Jos South Local Government, Ponzhi Bwarat – Langtang North Local Government, Ponzhi Gani (Sa) and Ponzhi Tumwat – Langtang North Local Government.

“Governor Lalong also approved the grading of old existing district heads to senior district heads.

“The Governor gave the approval following the review of the report on the creation of chiefdoms, districts and village areas in the state, constituted on October 20, 2020.”

