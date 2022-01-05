Gov Wike accuses Ogoni leaders of sabotage, insincerity

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has berated Ogoni leaders over what he tagged their self-sabotage and insincerity over issues bedeviling the region.

Wike made this call on Tuesday during the 30th anniversary of Ogoni Day with the theme: “Leaving no one behind”, which held in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to the governor, many Ogoni leaders cannot truly defend the interest of Ogoniland with the same zeal such as late activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, without selling out.

He said: “People like Ken Saro-Wiwa and all of the people you’re celebrating on Ogoni Day – how many of you can today stand for what Ken (Saro-Wiwa) stood for? How many can today stand for the great Ogoni men who died for your struggle?”

Wike further slammed leaders for profiting from the struggles of the people under the guise of “Ogoni Day.”

He said: “You use Ogoni Day to make money. God will never forgive you. I will never be a party to make blood money. All of you here today for Ogoni Day, are you standing firm for Ogoni people? Are you standing firm for the spirit of those who died for you? Go and check your conscience. Ogoni people, check your conscience.”

Read also: Ogoni women protest semi-n*de over detention of manager of hotel demolished by Wike

The governor insisted that he had never betrayed Rivers’ interest, but defended it with courage, including pursuing the OML 11 law suit at the Supreme Court.

“You people are talking about OML 11. Today, I’m in Supreme Court to challenge the Federal Government and NNPC. I will not be governor forever; I’m leaving next year, but God in heaven will bear me witness that I have protected, defended the interest of the state and interest of Ogoni land.”

The governor urged Ogoni leaders and the people to refrain from being used as agents of discord by the Federal Government and its agencies to pull down their own and betray the common interest.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now