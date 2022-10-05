Gov Wike reappoints Danagogo as Rivers SSG

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reappointed Dr. Tammy Danagogo as the Secretary to the State Government.

The governor’s media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Danagogo resigned from the position in May to pursue his 2023 political ambition.

READ ALSO: PDP cannot do without me in Rivers State —Gov Wike

He was defeated in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary by the state’s former Accountant General, Siminialaye Fubara.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, has approved the re-appointment of Dr.Tammy Wenike Danagogo as the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG).

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now