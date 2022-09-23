PDP cannot do without me in Rivers State —Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike, during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Friday morning, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot do without him if the party seeks to secure massive votes in Rivers State in the 2023 general elections.

“You can do without me. I agree, but to say you will do without me in this state (Rivers), it will not be possible,” he said.

The governor further asserted that it was sad the individuals who are pulling the string of discord in the PDP are those who rarely bring anything to the table.

Wike’s comments are not unconnected with the push to remove the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, a cause which the Rivers State governor says became imperative, seeing that no southerner occupies any of the top three positions in the PDP.

He noted that those advising Atiku to shin Rivers State votes were wicked people, and that Atiku would do well not to heed such an advice, as it would be disastrous.

Analysing the electoral value of states in the country, Wike noted that any presidential candidate that wanted to win an election cannot joke with the votes from Kano, Lagos and Rivers state, even as he noted that Atiku is not likely to capture Kano or Lagos state.

