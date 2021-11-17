Grammy winner, Burna Boy, speaks after Lagos panel confirmed Lekki Tollgate shooting

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has joined the bandwagon of Nigerian celebrities criticizing the leaders of the country after Lagos State Judicial panel confirmed on Monday, November 15 that innocent EndSARs protesters were massacred by military officers at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020.

Speaking via his Instagram stories, the 30-year-old Afrobeats icon mocked the minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for his statement in October 2020.

It would be recalled that Lai Mohammed specifically shrugged off the Lekki Tollgate shooting report in 2020. He claimed that the videos that surfaced on social media were ‘doctored’ by EndSARS protest heroine, DJ Switch.

Burna Boy, who was one of the most outspoken celebrities at the peak of the #EndSARS protest, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 17 to slam the government.

“I just sleep wake see say government nyash open far and wide today. You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed,” he wrote.

