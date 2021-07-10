Lagos panel admits autopsy reports of 99 persons killed during #ENDSARS protests

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry probing allegations of brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units on Saturday admitted as evidence the autopsy reports of 99 persons reportedly killed during last year’s #ENDSARS protests in the state.

The Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel also admitted compact discs of all the 99 bodies deposited at the morgues in the state between October 20 and October 27, 2020.

The Chief Pathologist of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. John Obafunwa, submitted the reports in response to the June 5 order by the panel for the presentation of post mortem results of the 99 corpses.

The documents were kept in two bags.

Obafunwa, who was cross-examined by the legal counsel to some of the protesters, Olumide Olumide-Fusika, said the bodies were recovered from different parts of Lagos at the time.

He said at least 99 persons were killed during the #EndSARS protests.

According to him, three persons were killed in Lekki when soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters at the tollgate on October 20, 2020.

He said: “The remaining bodies were received from other parts of the state including Surulere, Ikorodu, Ajah and Fagba, among others.”

Justice Okuwobi adjourned the matter until July 13.

