Group commends Buhari for his neutrality in elections under him

A group under the aegis of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) media warriors have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for according to them, maintaining neutrality in some of the elections held under his administration.

The commendation was handed down by the National Media Coordinator of the group, Chinedu Obigwe at a press briefing in Awka, Anambra State, on Monday.

He said: “President Buhari as a progressive-minded politician is not comfortable going back to the dark era of using presidential powers to rig elections in favour of an unpopular candidate.

“The President is only committed to ensuring that the November 6th governorship election is free and fair. What he wants is for the Anambra electorate to be allowed to elect their next Governor with their votes.

“Instead of buying the state of emergency idea, the President is giving Governor Obiano the needed cooperation as the Chief Security Officer of the State to tackle the insecurity in this state.

“If the President maintains his current neutral stand without succumbing to undue pressure to use the federal might to rig the Anambra November 6 poll, he has succeeded in giving Nigerians hope that the 2023 general election will be free and fair.”

