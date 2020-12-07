Group wants Nigerian Govt to declare state of emergency in Borno over Boko Haram

A group, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI) has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Borno State as a matter of urgency over the unending killings and attacks in the North-East part of the country by Boko Haram.

The call for a state of emergency in Borno is following the recent killings of 43 farmers by the insurgents in Zabarmari village of Borno State.

The national coordinator of ADAPHAI, Sulaiman Suberu who spoke on Monday at a press conference at NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, said the call for a state of emergency in Borno was a better tactics than the sack of the service chiefs which is a reactionary step by the Senate.

The group said, “The call for removal of service chiefs, on the heels of the massacre of over 40 famers in Zabarmari village, Borno state is not only reactionary, but a reflection of paucity of tactics and strategy”, part of his statement read.

“The lawmakers should know that insurgency of that nature in the North East is strictly asymmetrical war, that is rooted in crude ideology, therefore, it requires experienced commanding height of the military, with satisfactory knowledge of the terrain and psychology of the insurgents acquired over time.”

“The degenerating security situation in Borno, which remains the epicentre of terrorism in the North- East is as a result of quasi- military operation, in which the security architecture is not completely taking over by the military.”

“The quasi-military intervention in the North East, and Borno in particular, is adversely affecting the effectiveness and efficiency of the military operation in the zone, as activities of these criminal elements becoming more pronounced and endemic.”

The group advised that after the declaration of the state of emergency in Borno, the Nigerian Army should be directed to launch against criminal elements in the North-east region.

“As a matter of exigency, we hereby urge the Federal Government to quickly declare a State of Emergency in Borno State, and allow full military operation in the state, to serve as a launch pad in the North East.”

“It should be noted that a full military operation in Borno will have a multiplier effect on the fight against insurgency in the geo-political zone, and also portray a total commitment to the war against insurgency on the part of the Federal Government.”

“We are also warning members of the Senate to eschew mischief, and patriotically support a state of emergency in Borno as a proactive step to flatten the curve of insurgency in the state, and the zone in general”, the group urged.

