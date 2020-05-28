Gunmen abduct Nasarawa CAN chairman

Bishop Joseph Mason, the chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Bishop Mason was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday night between 11pm and 12am when the the gunmen stormed his Vukan Sidi home in Lafia, the state capital.

Immediate past Secretary of the association, Elder Yohanna Samari, who disclosed this in Lafia on Thursday morning, said the CAN chairman was whisked to an unknown destination.

The state Commissioner of police, Mr Bola Longe, while confirming the development, said Bishop Mason was taken away by his abductors on motorcycles.

According to the police commissioner, the police were on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure immediate release of the CAN chairman unhurt.

