Gunmen kidnap wife of youth leader in Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the wife of Eggon Youth President in Nasarawa State, Mr. Daniel Anyabuga.

The incident took place on Monday night, when 10 gunmen were said to have invaded the residence of Anyabuga at Ombi 2, at about 11 pm and whisked his wife away to an unknown destination.

The development has been confirmed by the state Police Commissioner, Bola Longer.

Longer said that officers were mobilised to the scene of the incident upon receiving the information.

He added that four suspects had been arrested along Kwandere Road, Lafia North Development Area of the state.

He said the suspects were arrested alongside some motorcycles supposedly used during the operation.

According to the state police boss, the suspects include two Fulani herders and two indigenes.

