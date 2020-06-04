Three doctors infected with deadly covid-19 while on duty in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State has confirmed that no fewer than three doctors have contracted the deadly COVID-19 disease.

This was revealed on Thursday by the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Nasarawa State branch, Dr. Bulus Peter Umaru, while speaking with newsmen in the state capital of Lafia.

According to Dr. Umaru, the three doctors contracted the virus “in the course of their work of dealing with patients.”

“The doctors are now on admission at the isolation centre of the Federal Medical Centre in the state. They are responding to treatment,” he said.

Speaking further, Dr. Umaru said; “NMA is requesting for its members and other medical personnel to observe personal and environmental hygiene and guard against contracting the disease.

“They should not relent in using Personal Protective Equipment as the medical profession entails providing professional medical services,” he added.

This came days after the Nasarawa State government lifted a ban on worship centres for two weeks to allow Friday and eid-el-fitr prayers to be held across the state.

This was made known on Tuesday via the Twitter account of the state government which also disclosed that the decision was part of measures put in place to stem the further spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

