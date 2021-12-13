Gunmen kill 10 in Plateau community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday evening killed 10 people during an attack on Pinau community in Mavo Chiefdom, Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Residents told journalists on Monday that some of the victims were returning from the market when the hoodlums struck.

Several people were also injured in the attack.

The gunmen also went away with foodstuff, motorcycles, and other items.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gabriel Uba, confirmed the incident.

He said: “We are aware of the incident, a full detail will be given to journalists subsequently.”

Plateau has witnessed several attacks by criminals in the last few months.

One of such attacks was the November 26 invasion of Ta’agbe community in Bassa local government area of the state where 11 people were killed by bandits.

