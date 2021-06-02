Gunmen kill Imo PDP youth leader in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

News
Gunmen kill Imo PDP youth leader in Imo
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader in Oru-East local government area of Imo State, Kenneth Amukarama.
The assailants razed the politician’s house and vehicles belonging to his brother, a retired military officer.
The incident has heightened tension in the area.
The PDP Youth Leader in the state, Greg Nwadike, confirmed the incident in a statement.
He said: “Finally confirming the assassination of the PDP LGA Youth Leader for Oru-East LGA, Imo State, Kenneth Amukamara.
“He was assassinated at his home in Awo-Omamma by assailants and his house was said to have been set ablaze.
READ ALSO: PDP alleges planned witch-hunt in Imo, wants FG to intervene
“Sketchy information available says two other members of his family were also killed.
“I had variously cautioned Imo youths to stay away from trouble and be safe. May his soul rest in peace,” Nwadike said.
The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, however, said the matter has not been reported to the command.
He promised to brief journalists after getting detailed information on the incident.
Isaac Dachen
