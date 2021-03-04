Gunmen reportedly abduct over 60 in Zamfara community, burn houses, farms | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted over sixty persons and set ablaze houses and farm produce in Ruwan Tofa village of Maru local government area of Zamfara State, on Thursday, March 4.

This latest abduction came in the aftermath of the rescue of 279 abducted Jangebe School Girls, through the Zamfara state government’s peace initiative.

A source who confirmed the development to TVC NEWS said half of the village was razed, as well as vehicles and shops.

The source says four wives and children from the same family were abducted, leaving behind only a seven-year-old.

READ ALSO: Eight killed as gunmen attack Zamfara Emir’s convoy

According to the anonymous eyewitness, the village head and his entire family have also been abducted.

Among them are married women, children, and the elderly.

The state police command is yet to issue an official statement, stating that it is still gathering facts and will come with updates later in the day.

Join the conversation

Opinions