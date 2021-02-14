Herdsmen attacks in Ogun embarrassing –PDP

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the increasing attacks by Fulani herdsmen in the state as embarrassing.

The party also blamed the development on the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, accusing him of inaction in the face of the dangerous trend.

The PDP stated this in a statement on Saturday by its Publicity Secretary, Bankole Akinloye, berating Abiodun for allegedly watching the gruesome killings of residents of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

The party said: “It was a soothing relief for us when the ruling government announced its readiness to inaugurate the much talked about Amotekun security outfit over a month ago.

“We felt the government had finally woken up from its long slumber. We thought it was ready to show capacity. Little did we know that it would just drift into another round of inactivity.

“For us, it is a growing source of worry to see how, owing to the deafening silence and inaction of the ruling APC government, life has returned to the Hobbesian’s State Of Nature where life was brutish, nasty and short. In many parts of Ketu land and indeed Yewa North axis, parents now prevent their wards from going to schools because of fear of Fulani herdsmen.”

The party further said that though all the conventional security operatives have proved incapable of arresting the ugly monster, it is not of the idea to canvass or promote “self-help.”

“We thought the government had a better idea of containing the carnage after denying seeking Mr Sunday Adeyemo’s intervention a few weeks ago”, the party said.

