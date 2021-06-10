Herdsmen reportedly kill six farmers, abduct women in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Herdsmen reportedly kill six farmers, abduct women in Benue
Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed six farmers at Anyom community in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.
The media aide to the chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Terseer Benga, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said the criminals attacked the community on June 9.
According to him, the attackers invaded farmlands in the community with their cows and killed people they met on the farm.
READ ALSO: Again, suspected herdsmen kill 40 in Benue community
They also abducted some women from the farm.
However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, said the incident has not been reported to the command.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....