Herdsmen reportedly kill six farmers, abduct women in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed six farmers at Anyom community in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

The media aide to the chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Terseer Benga, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said the criminals attacked the community on June 9.

According to him, the attackers invaded farmlands in the community with their cows and killed people they met on the farm.

They also abducted some women from the farm.

However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

