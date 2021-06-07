Again, suspected herdsmen kill 40 in Benue community | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Again, suspected herdsmen kill 40 in Benue community
Once again, armed men suspected to be herdsmen have invaded a community in Benue State, killing 40 people, injuring scores and destroying properties.
The deadly attack occurred late on a Sunday at the Odugbeho community in the Agatu Local Government Area of the state.
Confirming the story on his official Facebook page, the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abah Moro, said he was saddened by the attack which has become a regular occurrence in the state.
Moro who condemned the attack on his constituency, lamented the incessant killings in the area, stating that “enough should be enough”.
READ ALSO: Ortom urges caution as Army denies reports of civilian massacre in Benue State
“I’m deeply saddened by the attack on Odugbeho community in Agatu LGA on Sunday, which claimed over 40 lives of my constituents. This is highly condemnable and very unacceptable.
“For how long will this carnage continue unabated in Benue South? Enough should be enough,” the Senator said in a short statement.
The Sunday attack came barely a week after bandits reportedly stormed the Shikaan Mbagena Kpav, a Tiv community in the state, killing least 36 residents including students of the College of Education in Katsina Ala.
In the past few weeks, not less than 200 people have been killed in Benue State in separate unchecked attacks with security agencies not being able to stem the tide.
By Isaac Dachen
