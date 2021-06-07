Troops kill several bandits in failed Kaduna-Zaria highway attack | Ripples Nigeria

Troops of 4Demo Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Monday, foiled an attempted attack by bandits on some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said several bandits were killed by the troops during a gun duel with the criminals.

Aruwan said: “Troops of the 4Demo Battalion, Nigerian Army have reported to the Kaduna State government that armed bandits were repelled in some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in Igabi local government area of the state.

“The bandits were reportedly sighted moving toward the highway from Sharu village in the Kerawa area.

“The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement, laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill five in Kaduna

“At these locations, the bandits were engaged in a fierce firefight and suffered several casualties.

“The bandits, having been decisively halted by the troops, retreated hastily via another route and in the process attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents.

“An unidentified male traveler was also killed.

“The retreating bandits also raided Mashashiya and Farguza villages, from where they stole some livestock and other valuables.”

Join the conversation

Opinions