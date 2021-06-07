Troops kill several bandits in failed Kaduna-Zaria highway attack | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Troops kill several bandits in failed Kaduna-Zaria highway attack
Troops of 4Demo Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, on Monday, foiled an attempted attack by bandits on some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.
The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said several bandits were killed by the troops during a gun duel with the criminals.
Aruwan said: “Troops of the 4Demo Battalion, Nigerian Army have reported to the Kaduna State government that armed bandits were repelled in some locations along the Kaduna-Zaria highway in Igabi local government area of the state.
“The bandits were reportedly sighted moving toward the highway from Sharu village in the Kerawa area.
“The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement, laid an ambush and intercepted them at Lambar Zango and Hawan Kwaranza villages.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill five in Kaduna
“At these locations, the bandits were engaged in a fierce firefight and suffered several casualties.
“The bandits, having been decisively halted by the troops, retreated hastily via another route and in the process attacked Dunki village, where they killed two residents.
“An unidentified male traveler was also killed.
“The retreating bandits also raided Mashashiya and Farguza villages, from where they stole some livestock and other valuables.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....