Hike in electricity tariff insensitive – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described as insensitive the new hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

The party in a statement titled: “PDP rejects the New Year gift of hike in electricity tariff,” issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the development would increase the current hardship in the country.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved a new increase in electricity tariff with effect from January 1.

In a directive signed by NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, the commission said the new tariff regime will mostly affect the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) which covers Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Niger, Ekiti, and Kogi States.

NERC said it considered the 14.9 percent increase in inflation rate in November last year and foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29 in arriving at the decision.

The commissioner later said it has not increased the electricity tariff by 50 percent.

But the PDP urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse the increase in electricity tariff.

The statement read: “The 100 percent hike in electricity tariff from N2 to N4 per kWhr, as announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, is insensitive, anti-people and will worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians at this time.

“The party contends that the reasons adduced by NERC are not enough to warrant such an increase in electricity tariff, especially at the time Nigerians are looking up to the government for economic recovery programmes and packages.

“PDP urges the @OfficialAPCNg and its government to note that such electricity tariff hike, at this critical time, will bear more pressure on homes and businesses, impact negatively on our national productivity and make life more unbearable, particularly at this period of insufferable economic recession.

“What our nation needs at this point are positive policies that will encourage Nigerians in their productive endeavours and cushion the hardship they face on daily basis instead of wicked policies that will only worsen their situation.

“It is imperative for the Federal Government to note that Nigerians are already weighed down by high costs and weak purchasing powers and as such should not be further burdened with high electricity costs.”

