Lagos govt assures ex-servicemen of support

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured on Tuesday the state government would continue to support the welfare of ex-servicemen and honour their sacrifices.

The governor, who stated this at the launch of the emblem for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Appeal Fund held at the State House, Marina, said the state government would always identify with the heroism and gallantry of servicemen who gave their all to the service of the country.

The event was jointly organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State chapter of the Nigerian Legion.

Sanwo-Olu donated N5 million to the Appeal Fund.

He also assured the family members of ex-servicemen who died fighting for the unity of the country of the government’s support.

The governor stressed that ex-service personnel that became physically challenged in line of duty would receive support from the state.

He said: “As a government, we will continue to modestly support the welfare of our heroes and identify with your cause. We will continue to ensure that we bring succour and relief to the gallant officers that have served this country at one point in time or the other.

“The ex-servicemen who have now grown to become old soldiers have served the country at the prime age. The least we can do as a state is to continue to celebrate these brave men and women who made sacrifices for our country’s unity.

“Through the Legion, we will assist in the welfare of those inflicted with disabilities and ensure that the families of fallen heroes are not forgotten. This is the reason the state generously donates to the Appeal Fund.”

