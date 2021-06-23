Sports
Home-based Eagles begin training ahead Mexico friendly
The home-based Super Eagles have Wednesday began preparations ahead of their international friendly against Mexico.
The training camp, currently taking place at the Goal Project, Package B in Abuja, is ahead of the July 4th friendly billed to hold in the United States of America.
Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji disclosed that there will be two training sessions on Wednesday with the first starting 9:00a.m and the second, 4:30pm.
Players already in camp include goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Shaibu Suleman(PKE FC Lagos); Nwabali Stanley Bobo(Lobi Stars).
Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Mohammed Zirkiflu (Plateau United); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United).
Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa
United); Uche Nwasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina
United).
Forwards: Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United).
The last time both Nigeria and Mexico faced each other was in 2014 also in the United States, and the game ended goalless.
