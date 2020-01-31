How I helped Suswam to convert N3.1bn to dollar – EFCC witness

A prosecution witness, Abubakar Umar, on Friday, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how he helped a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, to convert a total sum of N3.1billion to dollar and delivered the equivalent sum of $15.8million cash to the ex-governor about six years ago.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-governor alongside his Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia, on charges of money laundering.

The Commission accused the duo of diverting a total sum of N3,111,008,018.51 belonging to Benue State to their personal use.

Umar, who is Bureau De Change operator, appeared before Justice Okon Abang as the fourth prosecution witness in the trial of Suswam who left office as Benue governor in 2015.

Led in evidence by the lead prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) the witness said a total of N3.1billion was paid into the account of his firm, Fanfash Resources, on the instruction of the former governor.

He told the court that Suswam had asked him to give the details of his bank account to a woman he met with the ex-governor during their first meeting at the defendant’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

He said: “The first money he put in my account was N413m. He said I should change it to dollar.

“I told him to give me time to change it to dollar.

“After two to three days I changed it to dollars.

“I then called to tell him that I had changed it to dollar.

“He said I should bring it to him. I called him again to clear the gate that I was bringing the money to him.

“I picked a taxi and when I reached the place, I knocked and they asked who I was and I said I was Abubakar.

READ ALSO: Sack security chiefs now, NUJ tells Buhari’s govt

“When I entered, they opened another gate that leads to a garage and I then brought the money out of the car. The driver excused us.

“We now checked the money to be sure that what I brought was correct. The former Governor of Benue State checked it. I gave him the money and went out.

“The money was delivered to him in his house in Maitama.

“There were some subsequent payments from time to time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions