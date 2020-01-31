Buhari must deploy fresh hands to tackle insecurity – Yakassi

A chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakassi, on Friday implored President Muhammadu to sack his service chiefs and replace them with competent hands.

He told journalists in a chat that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot convince Nigerians that the present service chiefs were the only qualified military officers to handle the nation’s security threat.

According to him, the present service chiefs had tried their best and deserve a deserved rest leaving the nation with no solution to the troubling security situation in the land.

The National Assembly had on Wednesday urged the President to sack the service chiefs as a matter of urgency because of their inability to tackle the nation’s growing security challenges.

According to the parliament, the service chiefs have run of ideas and overstayed their welcome as heads of the military.

Yakassai said: “President Buhari was elected by Nigerians and he should listen to them by dropping the service chiefs who had since reached retirement age in the military and appoint new ones with fresh ideas to do the job for which we elected him to do.

“The President’s idea about insecurity has proved inadequate to deal with the threat to our lives and property and he should urgently change tactics and personnel in order to win the war against rising threats to the lives of Nigerians.

“From what we have seen so far, he has not been able to solve the security problem staring the nation on its face and should seek new hands to help him do the job.”

On the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe, for Buhari to resign, the elder statesman described the call as misplaced and outrageous since the President was graciously elected by Nigerians for a fixed term of office.

