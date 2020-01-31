Sack security chiefs now, NUJ tells Buhari’s govt

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has added its voice to the growing calls for the sacking of Service Chiefs who they say, have overstayed their time serving the country in the face of increased insecurity.

The call was made by the Cross River State chapter of the union which stated in a communique that the sacking of the Security Chiefs would improve the security situation in the country.

In the communiqué issued on Friday which was signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Union, Comrade Victor Udu and Comrade Oka Ibor respectively, the NUJ lamented the worsening security condition in the country.

“Congress decried the deteriorating security situation in the county and the State, resulting in incessant loss of lives and called for the immediate removal of Service Chiefs who have overstayed their tenure.

“Congress further called on Heads of Security agencies in the State to intensify efforts to reduce the rate of criminality in the State,” the NUJ noted in the communique.

The comments by the NUJ come after Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, also called for the sacking of Nigeria’s security chiefs over the growing insecurity in the country.

In a statement from his Media Office, on Thursday, Bamidele who is representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District said that the creation of State Police is the best panacea to subdue insecurity pummeling all the geo-political zones across the nation.

He also added that Nigeria’s security chiefs should be sacked as they have overstayed in their respective positions and exhibited crass incapacity and ineptitude to tackle insecurity in the country.

