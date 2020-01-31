LASSA FEVER: Enugu govt confirms death of pregnant woman

The deadly Lassa fever disease continues to spread across Nigeria with the Enugu government confirming the death of a pregnant woman who lost her life for reportedly failing to seek medical help on time.

This was revealed on Friday by the Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh who said during a press conference in Enugu that the state government was doing everything to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

Aroh who presided over the press conference jointly addressed by the Enugu state ministries for Information, Health, Education, Water Resources and at the state Secretariat also added that the management of the crisis was on course.

He said; “Jingles are being run in radio and television stations for enlightenment while leaflets on how to prevent the fever have been printed and being distributed across the state.

“Government has purchased all required materials and equipment to fight the scourge as well as providing emergency facilities in the event of any noticed occurrence in any part of the state,” Aroh hinted.

This is coming after the Taraba State government confirmed that seven local government areas in the state have been affected by the outbreak of Lassa fever which is spreading across Nigeria.

This was revealed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai who identified the affected LGAs as Takum, Donga, Ibi, Gassol, Jalingo, Ardo Kola and Bali as the affected areas.

Dr. Innocent Vakkai who noted that much on Thursday during a one-day sensitization programme organised by the state directorate of the National Youth Service Corps in the state capital of Jalingo; urged residents to maintain high level of hygiene and cleanliness to avoid the infection.

