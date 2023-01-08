How I will tackle secessionist agitations, energy crisis in Nigeria – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday promised to address the secessionist agitations in the country in a decisive manner if elected as president in February.

Obi, who spoke during the town hall meeting organised by Channels Television in Abuja, however, said he would use military solution on the issue when necessary.

The former Anambra State governor also blamed secessionist agitations in the country on injustice and poverty.

He said: “We are in a democratic dispensation; you govern by discussing, you govern by consensus. So, I will sit down and discuss with every agitator without the exception of the name. We must use carrot and stick approach.

“I will discuss with those who want to discuss. You have to look at what is causing agitations today; it is issues of injustice, issues where there is no fairness, issues to do with poverty, and unemployment.

“When you start to address these issues and you engage them in discussions and you start bringing them to the table, no agitator anywhere in the world will see the reason that things are going the way they ought to and will continue to agitate because they are agitating for something.”

On the energy crisis in Nigeria, the LP candidate promised to unbundle transmission and support power companies for transparent distribution of electricity throughout the country.

“I don’t think that power problem is stubborn, it is the people who are trying to solve it that are not doing the right thing,” he concluded.

