How Immobile reacted to beating Lewandowski, Ronaldo to European golden shoe

Lazio forward, Ciro Immobile said it felt ‘crazy’ winning the European golden shoe ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Italian star has been a goalscoring machine at the Serie A club, netting 36 goals in the topflight this season.

Runners-up, Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski and Juventus’ Ronaldo netted 34 and 31 goals respectively; while Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who had won six golden shoes, scored only 25 La Liga goals this season.

“It’s crazy, me in front of Ronaldo and Lewandowski. If I reread the roll of honour, I almost don’t believe it: Messi, Messi, (Luis) Suarez, Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Messi, Messi, Ronaldo, Messi,” Immobile told Corriere dello Sport.

He added: “I interrupted the Leo-Cristiano duet. For this I thanked the [Lazio] team, it was the least I could do.”

Since bis joining of Lazio in 2016, Ciro has helped his club with 102 goals in the league.

And only three players have scored more league goals in the top five European leagues – Lionel Messi (132), Lewandowski (115) and Ronaldo (103).

Immobile’s award-winning 36 goals include 14 scored from spot-kicks. And the 30-year-old says he does not regret taking most of the penalty kicks awarded to Lazio.

Lazio finished fourth in Serie A.

