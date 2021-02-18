Humanitarian Minister urges speedy rescue of abducted Kagara schoolboys | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Humanitarian Minister urges speedy rescue of abducted Kagara schoolboys
Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has appealed for the release and safe return of the 27 students of the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State.
Farouq, who made the call in a statement issued by her media aide Nneka Anibeze on Wednesday, February 17, condemned the abduction in its entirety and prayed for the immediate and safe return of the students.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday left one student dead.
“Our prayers are with the students and staff as well as family members of students of Government Science College, Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger, where 27 students, three staff and 12 of their family members were abducted by gunmen.
“We pray for the repose of the soul of the student who was killed and comfort for his family even as we condemn the abduction of these young students.
“All of us at the Ministry are praying for their rescue, safe return, and that this is resolved soon,” she said.
Read also: I have forgiven those who accused me of hoarding Covid-19 palliatives –Farouq
Also, Farouq expressed sadness over the avoidable ethnic violence in Shasha Market in Ibadan, Oyo State.
She sympathised with the victims and families of those affected by the crisis.
”In a community where different ethnic groups co-exist, people should learn to live in peace, tolerate and be patient with one another.
“It is unfortunate that a minor misunderstanding generated a conflict that claimed lives and properties.
“I commensurate with the families that lost their loved ones, as well as those who lost their properties. May Allah grant the departed eternal rest.
“It is good news that relevant security agencies have intervened and normalcy is gradually returning to the community.
“As the government is restoring peace to the conflict area, victims would be provided with necessary relief materials,” the minister said.
Join the conversation
Business
IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria.
The CBN had also warned deposit money banks and other financial institutions against dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, starting that the digital asset isn’t a legal tender in Nigeria.
According to the IMF, the caution shown by Nigeria’s monetary authority is warranted due to the risk in cryptocurrency. The IMF made its reservation known in the 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.
In the report, the Resident Representative of IMF for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the use of cryptocurrencies raises concern as bitcoin and other digital assets could be used in illegal activities such as money laundering and drug peddling.
Read also: Buhari’s man faults CBN ban on cryptocurrency trading
“The issue with some of the cryptocurrencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of cryptocurrencies is a concern.
“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of activities these cryptocurrencies are put and how best to monitor those activities.”
Aisen’s reason for caution is same with the CBN, but this warning has failed to curb the growing penetration of bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The persons, companies and institutional investors are purchasing bitcoin to grow their wealth.
The increasing acceptance is reflected in the valuation of Bitcoin, which was $1 as at the time it was created in 2009, but now trades above $50,000 in February 2021. As at December 2020, Bitcoin crossed $20,000 mark, but Bitcoin current price is $51,828.64 as at the time of filing this report.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Join the conversation
Latest
Man arrested for beating wife to death over phone call in Lagos
A 48-year-old man, David Idibie, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly beating his wife, Juliana, to death for receiving a phone call from another man.
According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the incident happened in the Ajah area of the state on Tuesday night while Idibie was arrested on Wednesday.
Adejobi in a statement, said the incident occurred at the couple’s residence at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, a suburb of the state.
The police spokesman said residents informed the police at the Langbasa Division and detectives were dispatched to the scene where the suspect was arrested.
The police statement reads:
“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one David Idibie, male, of Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah area of Lagos State, for the murder of his wife, one Juliana Idibie, female, 42, of same address, on 16th February, 2021 at about 10pm.
“It was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained severe head injury.
Read also: Police arraigns man for allegedly beating pregnant wife to death in Ondo
“While lying in a pool of blood, the angry husband refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.
“The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and non-governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.
“The police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.
“While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spare anyone who kills his or her spouse.”
A neighbour of the Idibies who also confirmed the incident, said Idibie had often engaged his wife in a fight after complaining that she was sleeping around with other men.
Join the conversation
Latest
Buhari names journalist, Ogbonnaya Orji, as new NEITI boss
Veteran journalist and former director with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has been appointed the new Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The appointment which was announced in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Basset, will take effect from Friday, February 19.
The statement also indicated that Orji’s appointment is for a five-year term, adding that it was done in accordance with provisions of the NEITI Act.
Orji, who, until his new appointment was the Director of Communications and Advocacy at NEITI, takes over from the immediate past Executive Secretary of the organisation, Waziri Adio, whose term expired early this week.
The statement reads:
Read also: NNPC claiming Nigeria owes it N797 billion —NEITI
“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) for a single term of five (5) years in accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007.
“The appointment takes effect from 19th February, 2021. Until the appointment, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was the Agency’s Director of Communications & Advocacy.
“He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and also worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) where Dr. Orji managed several donor-funded projects.
“He holds MSc degree and PhD in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.
“NEITI was established in 2004 as the key Anti-Corruption Agency at the Presidency responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.
“Mr. President enjoins the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Latest Tech News
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Nigeria’s Edustripe builds school management software. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Edustripe builds software...
Sports
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Portuguese giants, Porto defeated their Italian counterparts Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Porto scored...
Nadal ‘can’t find excuses’ after Tsitsipas ends his Australian Open title bid
Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost a thrilling quarterfinal clash to Stefanos Tsitsipas on...
Trending
-
Business12 hours ago
Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
-
Life's Blog23 hours ago
Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bimbo Coker, first ex-wife of her ex, Olakunle Churchill, who just married his PA
-
Politics18 hours ago
In nine years, 802 students have been kidnapped or killed by gunmen
-
Business21 hours ago
Bitcoin breaks glass ceiling, crosses $51,000 mark
-
Politics23 hours ago
DEVELOPING STORY: Niger govt says only 27 students, 22 teachers of Kagara school abducted
-
Politics2 hours ago
Nigeria’s NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca vaccine to fight COVID-19
-
Metro21 hours ago
Court fixes date to rule on admissibility of evidence against Nadabo Energy in alleged N1.4bn oil subsidy fraud
-
Latest24 hours ago
FAAN closes Lagos airport runway after accident