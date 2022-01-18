HURIWA accuses Lalong of negotiating with bandits, killer herdsmen, in Plateau

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has accused Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, of encouraging bandits and killer herdsmen in the state by negotiating with them and endorsing a “peace treaty between alleged aggressors of Fulani stock and Christians of Plateau State.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the rights advocacy group urged the people of the state to “hold Lalong, responsible for unprecedented insecurity in the state,” insisting that “appeasing mass killers are the reason for the endless insecurity in the state and the country at large.”

He said, “The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Lalong should be held responsible for the renewed cases of insecurity, kidnapping and killings in the state by negotiating with the bandits and killer Fulani herdsmen ” the statement reads.

“HURIWA attributes the heightened state of insecurity in Plateau State to the possible shift of base by Fulani terrorists, from the fringes of Plateau in Kaduna to stage daring raids of Plateau Christian communities due to the lethargic approach adopted by Governor Lalong, who prefers negotiation and dialogue with perceived aggressors to the implementation of the security template served him by the House of Assembly led by the impeached Speaker by just eight out of the 24 members.

“The government of Plateau must put up workable security architecture to frustrate the attempts by Fulani terrorists to move their operational base from Kaduna forests to neighbouring Plateau.”

Read also: HURIWA condemns police ‘show of force’ during arrest of Okorocha’s son-in-law, Nwosu

The group also called on the people of the state to rise up and defend themselves in the face of the renewed attacks, kidnappings and ritual killings which have resurfaced in the state.

“We strongly call on Plateau people to practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities, as the conventional security design is no longer guaranteeing our safety as a people.

“You do not negotiate with mass killers but you bring them to justice or take justice to them,” the group said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now