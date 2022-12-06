HURIWA calls for arrest of NIRSAL ex-MD secretly dismissed over alleged N5.6bn fraud

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to arrest and prosecute the Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, who was recently dismissed over allegatins of a N5.6 billion fraud.

Reports had emerged that Abdulhameed was dismissed last week over multiple allegations of corruption, including a 2018 project wheat meant for farmers in Kano and Jigawa States.

The civil rights organisation, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Monday, condemned the secret sacking of Abdulhameed by the Buhari-led administration and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, after the alleged fraud was uncovered by the media.

The statement said the “secrecy surrounding the alleged corruption has again exposed the charade of the anti-graft fight of the President Buhari regime for deliberate actions to cover wrongdoing of public officials, which, in a way, is complicitous of the present administration.”

READ ALSO:HURIWA charges Buhari to release IPOB leader, Kanu, as Xmas Gift to South-East

HURIWA tasked the two agencies to arrest Abdulhameed and charge him to court if he was sacked over the fraud allegations.

“The clandestine sacking of Aliyu Abdulhameed as NIRSAL’s Managing Director, again shows the hypocrisy of the Muhammadu Buhari’s so-called anti-corruption fight,” the statement reads.

“A question begs for answer: why was Abdulhameed’s removal secret and why is it that for over 48 hours after the information filtered out, this government hasn’t confirmed this widely circulated news of his inglorious exit?

“Why was he removed even after this erstwhile MD told some civil society organisations that his hands are clean and that it was a set up? This whole charade is a grand one and Nigerians again know the insincerity of the Buhari’s corruption fight.

“HURIWA demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of Abdulhameed, if indeed, Buhari sacked him because he found him wanting regarding allegations of massive heists of funds.

“The EFCC and the ICPC should do their work, arrest the fellow and charge him to court. Anything short of this is injustice. And if his removal is politically-motivated, then he should be reinstated with immediate effect.

“Sadly, Nigerians are alarmed at the alleged corruptions perpetrated by government officials under Buhari who promised to fight graft pre-2015. The case of the former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, is still fresh in mind.

“Also that of the former chairperson of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina; then acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu; then Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, Modibbo Kawu; former Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman; amongst others. There are many more but only time will expose them,” HURIWA said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now