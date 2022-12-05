News
EFCC arraigns NNPP Assembly candidate in Kogi, 2 others for alleged N1.4bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ismaila Yousuf Atumeyi, for alleged N1.4 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos.
Atumeyi was arraigned alongside Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau on an 18-count charge of fraud, money laundering, and cyber fraud.
At the proceeding, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between August and October in Lagos.
Read also:3,440 Nigerian students convicted for fraud in 2022: —EFCC chairman
He added that the defendants laundered the funds in tranches of N100 million, $480,000, N12.5 million, N7 million, N9 million, N7million, N12million, N8million, $140,000, and N326,400,000.
Justice Tijani Ringim adjourned the case till Tuesday for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.
