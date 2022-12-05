EFCC arraigns NNPP Assembly candidate in Kogi, 2 others for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly, Ismaila Yousuf Atumeyi, for alleged N1.4 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Atumeyi was arraigned alongside Ngene Joshua Dominic and Abdulmalik Salau on an 18-count charge of fraud, money laundering, and cyber fraud.

At the proceeding, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between August and October in Lagos.

Read also:3,440 Nigerian students convicted for fraud in 2022: —EFCC chairman

He added that the defendants laundered the funds in tranches of N100 million, $480,000, N12.5 million, N7 million, N9 million, N7million, N12million, N8million, $140,000, and N326,400,000.

Justice Tijani Ringim adjourned the case till Tuesday for ruling on the defendants’ bail applications.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now