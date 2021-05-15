I can’t be cowed, ban on open grazing final – Wike | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday declared his readiness to implement ban on open grazing in the state.

Governors of states in Southern Nigeria had on Tuesday banned open grazing and movement of cattle on foot in the region.

They also demanded the devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, and state policing among others at a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State.

Some individuals including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had knocked the governors over some of the decisions taken at the meeting.

However, Wike who spoke at a grand reception held in his honour by the people of the Ogoni ethnic nationality in Bori, Khana local government area of the state, said he cannot be cowed by anyone from implementing the ban on open grazing in Rivers State.

The governors stressed that he has taken further steps to enforce the decision.

He said: “Nobody can cow me. The government cannot cow me. I will say my mind and I will do what is right for my people. Nobody can kill me before my time. I will die the day God wants me to die.

“Let me also tell those who are criticizing Southern governors’ ban on open grazing, let me inform them that I have taken further steps to enforce what the southern governors resolved in Asaba.

“We have taken a decision and there is no going back. Enough is enough. We (Southerners) are not second-class citizens of this country. We also own this country and we must partake in what is happening in this country.”

