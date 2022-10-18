I was misquoted, Lagos CAN Chairman recants on endorsement of Tinubu

The Lagos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, on Tuesday, said he was quoted out of context by a section of the media in his purported endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adegbite had stirred the ire of many church leaders within and outside the apex Christian body who had taken a firm position against any political party that floats same-faith presidential ticket after he reportedly said, “God will punish us, if we don’t support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, mischief makers misrepresented his remarks during the presentation of the stewardship report of 12 years sojourn in the Senate presented by the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chamber, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Adegbite, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Very Rev. Oladapo Daramola, explained further that he was quite mindful of his position of trust as the leader of Christians in Lagos State and would never speak loosely or anything close to invoking God’s curse on those who do not vote for Tinubu.

He said, “Dearly beloved, it’s quite possible that you have read a story published by a national daily where the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State, Rt. Rev. Dr. S.T.V Adegbite was quoted as saying ‘God will punish us, if we don’t support Tinubu – Lagos CAN.’

“I can reliably inform you that this headline is not only misleading but totally out of context. This is not a damage control but setting the records straight.

“Clearly, the aforementioned was said in his personal capacity and premised on his wonderful relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He was not speaking on behalf of Christians or as the Chairman of CAN in Lagos.

“The Bishop is quite mindful of his position of trust as the leader of Christians in the State and would never speak loosely or anything close to that.

“The writer of the original story has promised to tell the story as it was gathered and this will be shared as soon as it is done.

“But please accept this as the fact and kindly ignore whatever was published in the media or what has been shared so far.”

