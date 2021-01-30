I won’t leave behind any uncompleted project for my successor – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, vowed on Saturday he would not leave behind any uncompleted project for his successor.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated this at a reception organized in honour of the former governor of the state, Celestine Omehia, who was conferred with special chieftaincy title of Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre at Isiopko town, Ikwerre local government area of the state.

Wike assured the people of the state that works would begin on the Trans-Kalabari Road soon.

According to him, the project will ease the transportation difficulties experienced by the people of Kalabari.

The governor said he was determined to make the people of Rivers happier than he met them when he assumed office in 2015.

Wike said: “I and the Deputy Governor, together with the Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, have agreed on how the Trans-Kalabari Road will follow.

“Those who said we don’t want to do anything in the Kalabari area, today they are sending me text messages. They are thanking me and I said to them don’t thank me because their thanking me is temporary. They are not always stable.

“So many people have said that I am discriminating in terms of projects. Now, when they saw us go to the various Local Governments to commission projects, they don’t say anything again. By February 10th, 2021, we will start another round of project inauguration.

“When we were doing Sakpeenwa -Bori (Ogoni) Road, some politicians in our party were carrying propaganda. They were saying that we are not going to finish that road.

“But, they now have one of the best roads in the state. Some of them were even ashamed to watch it on television. We have also agreed that from Sakpeenwa to Bori, we are awarding a fresh contract to take it to Kono town. Which government has done that to anybody or town?

“I have also told Isiopko people, don’t be impatient, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is already taking measurement and we will link you up to Isiodu town.

“No one project awarded by us will be left abandoned. I won’t leave any uncompleted project for my successor. I will leave office as a proud Ikwerre son who will feel satisfied that I made the people happy when I was governor.”

Wike will complete his eight-year rule in Rivers in 2023.

