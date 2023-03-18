News
ICPC arrests 4 suspected vote-buyers in Sokoto, Katsina
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested suspected four vote-buyers during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Sokoto and Katsina States.
The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement issued in Abuja, said the agency operatives arrested three suspects at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga local government area of Sokoto State.
She listed the suspects as Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu, and Mustapha Mohammed.
The fourth person, Tanimu Tabale, was arrested by the ICPC election monitoring team at the Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango local government area of Katsina State.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 20 suspects for vote-buying in Kwara
Ogugua said: “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card, and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession.
“The 35-year-old Tabale claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations while attempting to buy the votes at the polling unit.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...