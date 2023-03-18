ICPC arrests 4 suspected vote-buyers in Sokoto, Katsina

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested suspected four vote-buyers during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in Sokoto and Katsina States.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who confirmed the development in a statement issued in Abuja, said the agency operatives arrested three suspects at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga local government area of Sokoto State.

She listed the suspects as Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu, and Mustapha Mohammed.

The fourth person, Tanimu Tabale, was arrested by the ICPC election monitoring team at the Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango local government area of Katsina State.

Ogugua said: “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card, and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession.

“The 35-year-old Tabale claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations while attempting to buy the votes at the polling unit.”

