‘If they get Biafra today it’s an Igbo man that will scatter it’, Apostle Suleman speaks on disunity amongst Igbos

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and founder of Omega International Ministries during his church service on Sunday, April 17 addressed the ‘disunity’ amongst the Igbos.

Speaking during his sermon, Apostle Suleman stated that an Igbo person would publicly disown his tribesman for personal gain.

Making reference to the struggle of Biafra, Suleman stated that if the nation is created, it will still be an Igbo man that would destroy it as they do not support themselves.

He also made reference to the emergence of an Igbo Senate President Evan Enwerem whom he said was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo who was also replaced by Anyim Pius Anyim.

Suleman mentioned further that the problem of the Igbos are the Igbos.

He had this to say:

”Somebody from the South, somebody from the East. You betray your people. Look at this agitation for Biafra. Who are the people attacking Biafra most, Igbos. Shameless Igbos.

Am I in support of Nigeria dividing, No!. Am I in support of Nigeria seperating, No. Do I believe we should be together? Yes. But even if you don’t agree with the man who is your brother, should you say it publicly if you are not a fool? Can’t you say it amongst your people?

If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth. During the time of the Senate. When an Igbo man became a senator, it was an Igbo man that removed him.

You remember the Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo, Pius Anyim…remember all of them? It was Igbo that was removing Igbos. That was the first and shortest Senate Presidency we have had in this country.

An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. he will carry all the man’s money, he will buy land. He wouldn’t wait to be settled.

The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”

