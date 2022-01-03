Igboho’s lawyer quits over clash with Prof. Akintoye

Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the lead counsels to embattled Yoruba Nation agitator and self-appointed freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has announced his withdrawal from the activist’s legal team.

Olajengbesi who has been having a running battle with the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof. Banji Akintoye, announced his withdrawal from the Igboho defence team in a statement on Sunday.

Olajengbesi who is the Managing Partner of an Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, in the statement on his official Facebook page, said though he represented Igboho and the people arrested by the DSS in a raid on his Ibadan home, he was not an advocate of the Yoruba Nation agitation.

Olajengbesi’s resignation followed a statement by Akintoye who accused the lawyer of playing double standards and not speaking for Igboho nor was he involved in the Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle.

Part of Olajengbesi’s statement reads:

“This is to officially announce my resignation as counsel involved in any matter relating to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation agitators.

“As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and associated Yoruba Nation agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter.

“We were able to secure the release of 12 persons brutally and unlawfully arrested by the reckless State Security Service (SSS), and also secured the release of an innocent herbalist equally unlawfully arrested and detained by the SSS.

“We have two persons with on-going terrorism trials at the Federal High Court and our firm will dutifully continue and close the trial having commenced their matter.

“While thanking everyone, particularly Chief Yomi Aliyu SAN for the opportunity and freehand service, Dr. Olasupo Ojo for his fair leadership and Chief Femi Falana for allowing his industry to be tapped and for the moral support, I most respectfully wish to now step aside.

Read also: Drama in court, as DSS lawyer claims armed robbers stole file on Sunday Igboho’s aide’s

“I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Sunday Igboho and his aides.

“I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator, nor a member of any like organisation.

“My reaction to Prof. Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle but is based off my personal convictions which I am entitled to.

“I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now