Ighalo, Pogba play sub roles as Man Utd fight back to draw at Spurs

Nigerian winger, Odion Ighalo played a substitute role for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night.

31-year-old Ighalo, who has now made nine appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival last January, was introduced in the 78th minute replacing Anthony Martial.

United were trailing by halftime, courtesy of a 27th-minute opener by Steven Bergwijn, before Bruno Fernandes equalized from the spot in the 81st minute.

Paul Pogba, who also played a substitute role, was the creator of the penalty when Eric Dier hauled him down inside the box.

United were almost awarded a second penalty late on, which could have handed them the winner, but it was ruled out by VAR.

With the result, fifth-placed Manchester United remain four points clear of Spurs in eighth.

Earlier on Friday, three second-half goals from Southampton condemned Norwich to their fourth defeat in five games, denting their hopes of Premier League survival.

Goals by Saints top scorer Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond sealed victory for the visitors.

