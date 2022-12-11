‘Ignore Atiku’s promises, he’s a bloody liar,’ APC campaign council tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Sunday urged Nigerians to wary of promises made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his 2023 election campaigns.

The council’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, reminded Nigerians about the poor performance of the major opposition party throughout its 16 years in power.

He insisted that PDP has no grounds to seek another shot at the presidency considering its abysmal performance at the centre from 1999 to 1015.

Onanuga argued that with its current crisis, the party lacks the moral right to campaign and promise to rescue Nigeria.

He described the former Vice President as a bloody liar and a desperate politician that should never be trusted by Nigerians.

The statement read: “Aware that this is his last shot at the elusive presidency, Atiku, while on the hustings, has been spewing a series of lies, making empty promises, and presenting a false narrative about our present reality and the legacy of the 16-year ignoble era of the PDP administration, of which he was a principal actor.

“He claimed at his rally in Abuja on Saturday that the country is not secure for trading and farming, a false narrative that he has been pushing around for some time, since he relocated to Nigeria from his base in Dubai, principally to contest the election.

“We believe in his private moment that Atiku will concede that his view about insecurity is exaggerated.

“Our country is certainly better secure than in 2015 when the PDP allowed insurgents to seize 17 local councils in Borno and some four councils in Atiku’s home state of Adamawa State when Abuja was under constant bomb attacks and people slept with eyes wide open.

“What further proof of the progress made by the APC does Atiku need than the fact that he was able, recently, to carry his party men and women to Maiduguri to hold a rally, without any attacks by insurgents and bandits. Atiku can also drive smoothly from Yola, his state capital to Jada, his home town on a reconstructed road by the Buhari-led APC administration.

“Our advice to Nigerians is to ignore anything Atiku Abubakar says. He is a bloody liar and a desperate politician who should never be trusted.”

