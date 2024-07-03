IGP Egbetokun, denies lobbying lawmakers to extend his tenure

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has distanced himself from reports accusing him of lobbying the National Assembly to tamper with the Nigeria Police Act 2020 in a bid to elongate his tenure and year of service of personnel in the force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who, on Tuesday, made Egbetokun’s denial public in a statement, stressed that the bill was originally introduced during the 8th Assembly, but did not progress beyond the initial stages before the Assembly’s dissolution.

Adejobi added that it is standard legislative practice to review and update laws to align with current national realities.

The proposed amendment, however, sought to extend the years of service for police officers from 35 to 40 years, and the age limit from 60 to 65 years.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force is deeply perturbed by the dissemination of false information across various media platforms, notably the distorted publication by an online media, regarding the proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

READ ALSO: State Police: Lagos Assembly faults IGP Egbetokun’s position, says it’s unacceptable

“The misleading publications alleged that IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun personally initiated this bill to prolong his tenure as the 22nd indigenous Inspector General of Police, and has allegedly invested significantly in lobbying lawmakers to facilitate its passage.

“To understand the true motivations behind this initiative, one needs only look at the Inspector General of Police steadfast commitment to reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“His advocacy for this bill stems from a genuine belief in its potential to improve the conditions of service for police officers and thereby bolster security nationwide, rather than seeking personal gain. It comes from the place of duty rather than benefit.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the tenure of an Inspector General of Police is already prescribed as four years, with the President being the sole authority empowered to remove an IGP before the completion of his tenure.

”Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force called on the public to exercise caution and discernment when consuming information, particularly from sources known for sensationalism and unverified claims.

“Such misinformation not only misleads but also detracts from constructive dialogue and efforts towards meaningful police reform.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now