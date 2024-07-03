Shettima reminds MDAS of Executive order to buy made-in-Nigeria products

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday encouraged the prioritisation of local content and patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.

Shettima made this call when he declared open a three-day National Manufacturing Policy Summit at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The VP affirmed that Executive Order 003 which makes the patronage of locally manufactured products mandatory is still in effect.

Shettima noted that the Federal Government had partnered with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to devise an actionable roadmap and policy framework that would refurbish the nation’s manufacturing sector.

The former Borno State governor, however, regretted that the sector had endured a series of setbacks over the past decades.

He said: “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I implore us all to leverage this summit to develop an actionable roadmap and policy framework, ready for immediate implementation, to create the changes we want in the manufacturing sector.

“I assure you that we shall always maintain an open-door policy to accommodate your needs and expectations.

“Let us be reminded that we cannot achieve significant progress in our drive for industrialisation unless we deliberately promote the production of capital goods.

“We must be focused on expanding our production base, prioritizing local content, and promoting made-in-Nigeria products.

“I want to assure you that Executive Order No 003 – Support for Local Content in Public Procurement by the Federal Government, which mandates the patronage of locally manufactured products is still in effect.

“The relevant government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are mandated to fully comply with the order.”

“Our proposal to minimise the economic imbalances in the nation is based on strengthening the production base of our economy, particularly in manufacturing.

“Most of our setbacks as a nation, as each of you knows, are due to over-dependence on imports for even our basic necessities.

“That is why we need you to address the various challenges facing the sector and ensure we have a competitive manufacturing sector,” he added.

