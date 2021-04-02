IGP orders deployment of police personnel nationwide for Easter | Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday ordered an adequate deployment of police personnel across the country to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The directive, according to the statement, was in line with the Force commitment to crime-free Easter celebrations across the country.

The IGP urged all Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to ensure total security of all public spaces and critical national assets.

Adamu said the deployment would involve covert and overt operatives and other operational assets to areas of security interest within the Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) of the CPs and AIGs.

The statement read: “They are also to ensure confidence-boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks, and other financial institutions.

“Adequate measures must also be taken to provide a peaceful, crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural, and other socio-economic activities to thrive.”

The IGP also directed CPs and their supervising AIGs to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for the assignments.

