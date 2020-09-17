IGP orders vehicular restriction of movement during Edo guber

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement during Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the order was part of efforts by the police to ensure orderliness and safety during the election.

Mba said the restriction would be from 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: IGP Adamu vows to deal decisively with unruly politicians, thugs who engage in violence

He added that the restriction order was informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation, and use of illicit arms and hard drugs during the election.

“The restriction was also aimed at checking the movement of political thugs and other criminally minded individuals from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes,” the Force spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions