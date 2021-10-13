IGP promises adequate security in Anambra ahead of governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Wednesday the Nigeria Police Force would provide adequate security in Anambra before and during the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Baba, according to the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, stated this during a strategic meeting with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He added that the police would implement an action plan to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

The IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the police to the fight against all forms of criminality in the country.

The statement read: “The IGP further stated that the leadership of the Force has commenced the reorganisation, re-equipping, training, and re-orientation of the PMF with the goal of strengthening its operational capacity and re-situating the unit to accomplish the task of confronting violent crimes in the country.

“The IGP charged the Squadron Commanders to upscale their supervisory roles to ensure their personnel demonstrate a high level of professionalism, firmness, courage, and respect for human rights while carrying out their duties.

“He noted that the Nigeria Police Force in the coming days will be implementing a robust national security action plan to refocus the internal security dynamics of the country in addition to securing the electoral processes in the Anambra State Gubernatorial election including the protection of personnel and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and critical national infrastructure.”

