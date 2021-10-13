News
JUST IN: Nigeria removes COVID-19 restriction on Brazil, South Africa, Turkey
The Federal Government on Wednesday removed the travel restriction on Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.
The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who announced this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the federal government has set a December 1 deadline for civil servants to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
He said the government took the decision to lift the ban on the three countries following an emergency meeting held before the briefing.
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, commended the United Kingdom for reviewing its travel protocols which allowed fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to enter the country without having to self-isolate after their arrival.
The federal government had a few months ago banned travellers from Brazil, South Africa and Turkey from coming into Nigeria due to the discovery of new variants of COVID-19 in the three countries.
READ ALSO: Bars, nightclubs, religious centres affected as Nigeria re-imposes COVID-19 restrictions
He said: “Over several months, four countries were placed on high-level restriction for travellers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.
“With effect from December 1, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.
“An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.
“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from October 11. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science, and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...