JUST IN: Nigeria removes COVID-19 restriction on Brazil, South Africa, Turkey

The Federal Government on Wednesday removed the travel restriction on Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who announced this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the federal government has set a December 1 deadline for civil servants to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the government took the decision to lift the ban on the three countries following an emergency meeting held before the briefing.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, commended the United Kingdom for reviewing its travel protocols which allowed fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to enter the country without having to self-isolate after their arrival.

The federal government had a few months ago banned travellers from Brazil, South Africa and Turkey from coming into Nigeria due to the discovery of new variants of COVID-19 in the three countries.

He said: “Over several months, four countries were placed on high-level restriction for travellers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.

“With effect from December 1, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

“An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process.

“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from October 11. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science, and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.”

