IGP sets up committee to assess losses recorded by police during #EndSARS protest

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday inaugurated a nine-man committee to assess losses suffered by the Nigeria Police Force during the #EndSARS protests in the country.

Adamu, who inaugurated the committee at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said the decision to set up the committee was informed by the need to take proper documentation of losses suffered by the force during the protest.

He added that the exercise would ensure strategic planning, reconstruction and prevent future reference.

The IGP said the police recorded huge human and material losses during the #EndSARS protest.

He urged members of the committee headed by a Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, to see the assignment as a call to serve which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication, and sacrifice.

The committee’s term reference include a physical visit to scenes of incidents and pictorial capture of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel.

